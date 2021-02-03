Reference exchange rate down 7 VND on February 3
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,125 VND per USD on February 3, down 7 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,125 VND per USD on February 3, down 7 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,838 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,450 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at some commercial banks saw a strong decrease.
At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,900 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,110 VND/USD, both down by 20 VND from February 2.
BIDV also cut both rates by 20 VND, listing the rates at 22,925 VND/USD (buying) and 23,125 VND/USD (selling).
At Vietinbank, both rates were adjusted down by 10, offering 22,878 VND/USD (buying) and 23,125 VND/USD (selling)./.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,838 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,450 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at some commercial banks saw a strong decrease.
At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,900 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,110 VND/USD, both down by 20 VND from February 2.
BIDV also cut both rates by 20 VND, listing the rates at 22,925 VND/USD (buying) and 23,125 VND/USD (selling).
At Vietinbank, both rates were adjusted down by 10, offering 22,878 VND/USD (buying) and 23,125 VND/USD (selling)./.