Business India decides not to impose anti-dumping duty on MDF boards from Vietnam The Indian Finance Ministry has decided to not impose anti-dumping duty on several types of medium density fiber (MDF) boards having thickness below 6mm imported from Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV).

Business VinFast to launch three electric car models in 2023 Vietnamese automaker VinFast plans to launch three new electric car models from 2023, including VF e32, VF e33 and VF e34P, corresponding to segments A, B and C, according to a published document for investors in the second quarter of this year on its official website.

Business Top legislator urges State audit office to raise operational efficiency National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on August 12 asked the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) to put forth a project on consolidating its organisation and improving its operational efficiency.