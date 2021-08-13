Reference exchange rate down 7 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,145 VND/USD on August 13, down 7 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,839 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,450 VND/USD.
The rates at commercial banks fluctuated in different directions.
At 8:25am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,680 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,910 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from August 12.
BIDV kept both rates unchanged at 22,710 VND/USD (buying) and 22,910 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, Vietinbank reduced both rates by 10 VND, listing the buying rate at 22,685 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,905 VND/USD./.