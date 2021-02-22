The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,125 VND per USD on February 22. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,125 VND per USD on February 22, down 9 VND from the last working day of previous week (February 19).



With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks on the day is 23,819 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,431 VND/USD.



The rates listed at commercial banks saw slight fluctuation.



At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,900 VND/USD, and the selling rate 23,110 VND/USD, unchanged from February 19.



Similarly, the rates at Vietinbank were maintained unchanged at 22,875 VND/USD (buying) and 23,122 VND/USD (selling).

Meanwhile, BIDV added 15 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,925 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,124 VND/USD.



Last week, the reference exchange rate was adjusted down on February 17, the first working day after the week-long Tet holiday, but up on the following days./.