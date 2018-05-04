Reference exchange rate down on May 4 (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)

The State Bank of Vietnam adjusted the daily reference exchange rate down 5 VND to 22,552 VND/USD on May 4.With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,245 VND/USD and the floor rate 21,801 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at major commercial banks saw slight increases compared to May 3.Vietcombank raised both rates by 10 VND, listing the buying rate at 22,735 VND/USD (buying) and 22,805 VND/USD (selling).BIDV also listed the buying rate at 22,735 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,805 VND/USD, both up 5 VND from May 3.The rates at Vietinbank went up by 10 VND to 22,735 VND/USD (buying) and 22,805 VND/USD (selling).Following the four-day holiday from April 28 to May 1, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted up for two consecutive days of May 2 and 3 before going down on May 4. However, the rates listed at commercial banks saw only slight changes.-VNA