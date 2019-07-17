The daily reference exchange rate up was set at 23,068 VND/USD on July 17 (Photo: VNA)

- The State Bank of Vietnam on the morning of July 17 revised its daily reference exchange rate up by 6 VND from the previous day to 23,068 VND/USD.With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied by commercial banks for the day is 23,760 VND/USD and the floor rate is 22,375 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.At 8:25, Vietcombank and BIDV kept their rates unchanged from the previous day, posting the buying rate at 23,140 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD.Techcombank also kept their rates unchanged from July 16, offering 23,120 VND/USD (buying), and 23,260 VND/USD (selling).-VNA