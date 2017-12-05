Reference exchange rate goes up by 10 VND (Photo VNA)

The daily reference VND/USD exchange rate was set at 22,439 VND on December 5, up 10 VND from the previous day.With the current trading band of /-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,105 VND and the floor rate 21,766 VND per USD.The opening hour rates at major commercial banks saw little change.Both BIDV and Vietinbank continued to maintain their rates unchanged from December 4, at 22,680 VND/USD (buying) and 22,750 VND/USD (selling).Vietcombank raised its buying rate by 5 VND to 22,680 VND and selling rate also by 5 VND to 22,750 VND.-VNA