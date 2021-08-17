Reference exchange rate goes up on August 17
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,158 VND/USD on August 17, up 5 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,853 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,463 VND/USD.
The rates at commercial banks all continued rising.
At 8:40 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,705 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,935 VND/USD, both up 5 VND from the rates on August 16.
BIDV added 15 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,740 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,940 VND/USD./.