Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,667 VND/USD on November 29, unchanged from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,850 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,484 VND/USD.



The opening-hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.



At 8:30am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 24,610 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,850 VND/USD, both unchanged from the end of November 28.



Vietcombank also kept both rates unchanged at 24,570 VND/USD (buying) and 24,840 VND/USD (selling)./.