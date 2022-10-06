Reference exchange rate kept unchanged on October 6
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,417 VND/USD on October 6, unchanged from the previous day.
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,417 VND/USD on October 6, unchanged from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,119 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,714 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:27 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,735 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,015 VND/USD, both unchanged from the end of October 5.
Vietcombank also kept both rates unchanged at 23,710 VND/USD (buying) and 24,020 VND/USD (selling)./.