Reference exchange rate remains unchanged on December 2 hinh anh 1The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,152 VND per USD on December 2 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,152 VND per USD on December 2, unchanged from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,847 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,457 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at most commercial banks stayed stable.

At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,020 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD, both unchanged from December 1.

BIDV kept both rates unchanged at 23,050 VND/USD (buying) and 23,230 VND/USD (selling)./.
VNA