Business Vietnam contributes initiatives to developing ASOSAI As Chair of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI), the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) has proactively coordinated with other members in the ASOSAI executive board to implement initiatives designed to develop ASOSAI in the new period.

Business Vietnam’s economy – a bright spot in volatile world: gov't meeting Removing bottlenecks for local production and business activities must receive top priority so as to promote the economic development, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at the monthly government meeting on December 2.

Business Can Tho, Australia enhance partnership in education, infrastructure Authorities of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and a delegation led by Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie have expressed wish to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of education, transport infrastructure and climate change adaptation.

Business Vietnamese firms attend international food expo in Algeria Four Vietnamese businesses are participating in an online international exhibition on the food industry and agriculture sector, which opened in Algeria on December 1, to introduce Vietnamese products and seek potential customers.