Reference exchange rate remains unchanged on December 2
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,152 VND per USD on December 2, unchanged from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,847 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,457 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,020 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD, both unchanged from December 1.
BIDV kept both rates unchanged at 23,050 VND/USD (buying) and 23,230 VND/USD (selling)./.