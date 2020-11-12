Business Japanese real estate giant invests in Ecopark Japan’s Nomura Real Estate Development Company Limited has agreed to participate in a condominium housing project within the Ecopark project, a large-scale development undertaken by Ecopark Corporation Joint Stock Company in the northern province of Hung Yen.

Business Daily visits to local e-commerce sites top 3.5 million: VECOM Online shopping traffic in Vietnam so far this year rocketed over 150 percent against a year earlier, with daily visits to e-commerce sites growing to 3.5 million, Nguyen Ngoc Dung, Deputy Chairman of the Vietnam e-Commerce Association (VECOM), told a workshop on November 10.

Business Vietnam International Agriculture Fair 2020 underway The Vietnam International Agriculture Fair 2020 opened on November 11 in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, featuring 250 stalls from 100 Vietnamese and foreign companies.

Business RCEP - A new boost for regional enterprises The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, expected to be signed on November 15 within the framework of the 37th ASEAN Summit in Hanoi, will be the world’s largest free trade agreement (FTA) and is a significant boost for ASEAN businesses, including those in Vietnam, according to insiders.