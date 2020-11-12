Reference exchange rate remains unchanged on Nov. 12
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,187 VND per USD on November 12, unchanged from the previous day.
With the current trading band of /-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,882 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,491 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both unchanged from November 11.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 23,090 VND/USD (buying) and 23,270 VND/USD (selling).
Techcombank cut 2 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,067 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,267 VND/USD./.