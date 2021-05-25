Reference exchange rate slightly drops on May 25
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,158 VND per USD on May 25, down by 2 VND from the previous day.
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,158 VND per USD on May 25 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,853 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,463 VND/USD.
The rates listed at commercial banks saw slight rises.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,930 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,160 VND/USD, up 5 VND from the same-hour rates on May 24.
BIDV added 5 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,960 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,160 VND/USD./.