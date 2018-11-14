The daily reference exchange rate was adjusted down 2 VND to 22,725 VND per USD on November 14 after two consecutive days rising since November 12.With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,406 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,044 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw fluctuations in different directions.Vietcombank raised both rates by 5 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,260 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,350 VND/USD.At BIDV, the buying rate went up by 5 VND to 23,260 VND/USD but the selling rate fell 15 VND to 23,350 VND/USD.Both the rates at Techcombank were adjusted up 5 VND to 23,240 VND/USD (buying) and 23,350 VND/USD (selling).-VNA