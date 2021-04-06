Reference exchange rate up 1 VND on April 6
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,237 VND per USD on April 6, up 1 VND from the previous day.
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,237 VND per USD on April 6, up 1 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,933 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,543 VND/USD.
The rates listed at major commercial banks saw increases.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,970 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,180 VND/USD, both up 20 VND from the previous day.
Vietinbank added 10 VND to both rates, listing at 22,935 VND/USD (buying) and 23,185 VND/USD (selling).
BIDV also raised both rates by 10 VND, listed the buying rate at 22,985 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,185 VND/USD./.