Business Lower prices will make it easier to sell rice: exporters Though the prices of Vietnamese 5-percent broken white rice fell 20 USD per tonne in a week, most local rice exporters said the decline would make sales easier.

Business Vinacomin completes 26 percent of annual production plan in Q1 The Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) had fulfilled 24-26 percent of its annual production plan as of the end of the first quarter despite the adverse impact of COVID-19.

Business Vietcombank posts record credit growth in Q1 The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) posted credit growth of nearly 3.7 percent in the opening quarter of 2021, a record high for many years, Chairman of the Board of Directors Nghiem Xuan Thanh has said.