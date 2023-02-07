Business Disbursement of public investment to be accelerated in 2023 Vietnam has been accelerating the disbursement of public investment since the beginning of this year after missing its target in 2022.

Business Vietnam-Laos trade records impressive growth in 2022 Two-way trade revenue between Vietnam and Laos in 2022 grew 24% from the previous year to reach some 1.7 billion USD, beyond expectations of the two countries.

Business Agro-fishery exports rosy after China’s reopening Vietnamese exporters have pinned high hopes on exports to China growing after the country - a key market for Vietnam’s agro-fishery products - fully resumed trade activities at five border gates in Lang Son province from January 28.

Business Tourism – a source of growth in Vietnam for 2023: HSBC Despite near-term trade headwinds, tourism has emerged as a source of growth for Vietnam to mitigate the challenges ahead in 2023, according to the “Vietnam at a glance” report released by HSBC on February 6.