Reference exchange rate up 10 VND on February 7
Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,621 VND/USD on February 7, up 10 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,802 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,439 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,270 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,640 VND/USD, unchanged from the end of February 6.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 23,335 VND/USD (buying) and 23,635 VND/USD (selling)./.