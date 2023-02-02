Business Businesses exporting medicinal herbs to China required to register Vietnamese businesses which want to export medicinal herbs to China must submit information about growing areas and packaging establishments to the provincial Departments of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Infographic Socio-economic development targets in 2023 The 15th National Assembly’s 4th session approved a Resolution on the socio-economic development plan in 2023, with GDP targeted at 6.5% and per capita GDP at 4,400 USD.

Business HCM City: number of newly-established firms down in January There were 2,536 newly-established businesses in Ho Chi Minh City in January with a total newly registered capital of over 17.9 trillion VND (778 million USD), down 7.07% in volume and 38.03% in value year on year, reported the municipal People’s Committee.

Business State budget collection from export-import drops in January State budget collection from export-import activities in January topped 24.8 trillion VND (1.07 billion USD), or 5.8% of the estimate, down 42.3% annually, reported the General Department of Vietnam Customs (GDVC).