Reference exchange rate down 2 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,608 VND/USD on February 2, down 2 VND from the previous day.
At an office of Vietcombank - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,608 VND/USD on February 2, down 2 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,788 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,489 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks showed a declining trend.
Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,250 VND/USD, unchanged from Feburary 1, and the selling rate at 23,620 VND/USD, down 10 VND.
Meanwhile, BIDV kept both rates unchanged from the previous day, listing at 23,300 VND/USD (buying) and 23,600 VND/USD (selling)./.