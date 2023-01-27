Reference exchange rate up 3 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,608 VND/USD on January 27, the first working day after the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, up 3 VND from the last working day before Tet (January 19).
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,788 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,427 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:15am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,250 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,620 VND/USD, unchanged from the end of January 19.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 23,310 VND/USD (buying) and 23,610 VND/USD (selling)./.