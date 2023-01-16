Videos CPTPP creates impetus for export growth Vietnam has enjoyed substantial export growth to members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in the three years since it came into effect.

Business Programme seeks to enhance production, business capacity for Vietnames SMEs Small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises will be assisted in terms of production and business management capacity under the second phase of a programme launched by the Agency for Enterprise Development (AED) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

Business Vietnamese organic products introduced to Dutch consumers Miss Linh, an e-commerce platform of Viet Nam Food Europe BV operating in the Dutch market, has presented Vietnamese eco-friendly products at Horecava 2023 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Business Railway sector identifies major pillars in 2023 The Vietnamese railway sector should identify major pillars to grow further in 2023, Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Danh Huy said at a recent conference held by Vietnam Railways (VNR).