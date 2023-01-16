Reference exchange rate down 1 VND on January 16
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,601 VND/USD on January 16, down 1 VND from the last working day of previous week (January 13).
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,601 VND/USD on January 16, down 1 VND from the last working day of previous week (January 13).
With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,781 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,420 VND/USD.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates showed a declining trend.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,260 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,610 VND/USD, both unchanged from the end of January 13.
BIDV reduced both rates by 10 VND to 23,290 VND/USD (buying) and 23,590 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from January 9-13, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted down at the beginning but then turned around to rise on Wednesday and Thursday before declined again on the last day.It ended the week down 3 VND./.