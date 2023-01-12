Reference exchange rate up 1 VND on January 12
The State Bank of Vietnam sets daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,605 VND/USD on January 12. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,605 VND/USD on January 12, up 1 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,785 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,424 VND/USD.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates remained stable.
At 8:15 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,300 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,600 VND/USD, both unchanged from the end of January 11.
Similarly, Vietcombank also kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 23,260 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,610 VND/USD./.