Reference exchange rate up 10 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,151 VND/USD on May 12, up 10 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,151 VND/USD on May 12, up 10 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,844 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,444 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks saw a strong rise.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,880 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,190 VND/USD, both unchanged from May 11.
Meanwhile, BIDV added 115 VND to both rates, listing at 22,910 VND/USD (buying) and 23,190 VND/USD (selling)./.