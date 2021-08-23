Reference exchange rate up 11 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,177 VND/USD on August 23, up 11 VND from the last working day of previous week (August 20).
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,872 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,481 VND/USD.
The rates listed by commercial banks saw slight increases.
At 8:25am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,695 VND/USD and the selling rate at 2,925 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from August 20.
BIDV increased both rates by 5 VND to 22,725 VND/USD (buying) and 22,925 VND/USD (selling).
Vietinbank kept both rates unchanged at 22,702 VND/USD (buying) and 22,922 (selling) ./.