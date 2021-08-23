Business Infographic Modes of non-cash payment in Vietnam Non-cash payments have increased sharply in Vietnam, especially through mobile devices and the internet, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.

Business Multi-million dollar apartments up for sale despite COVID-19 Despite the pandemic impacting the resort, hotel and rental market, the housing and apartment segment still has projects for sale at record prices.

Business Firms offered recommendations to boost exports to EU Europe is a large market for Vietnamese goods, but businesses need to grasp its quality standards and consumption trends so as to fully capitalse on this market, heard an online workshop held on July 7.

Business Vietnam, Argentina eye stronger bilateral trade Vietnam and Argentina have sought ways to raise their bilateral trade and diversify exports to gradually balance the trade during the seventh meeting of the Inter-Governmental Committee on Economic-Trade and Scientific-Technological Cooperation held virtually on August 20.