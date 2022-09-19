Business Insurance companies urged to go digital soon Insurers should promote digital transformation rapidly as, compared to other financial industries, the insurance industry is considered to have slow digital transformation with limited economic efficiency.

Business Insiders call for revision to draft on e-transactions Lawmakers are gathering comments on a draft amending the Law on E-Transactions, and insiders comment that the draft needs revisions to be more practical.

Business EDU4.0 to take place in November The third Education Summit (EDU4.0) will be held for two days on November 25-26 in Hanoi.