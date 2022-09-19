Reference exchange rate up 12 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,295 VND/USD on September 19, up 12 VND from the last working day of previous week (September 16).
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,295 VND/USD on September 19, up 12 VND from the last working day of previous week (September 16).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,993 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,596 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:30am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,530 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,810 VND/USD, unchanged from the end of September 16.
Vietcombank also kept both rates unchanged at 23,485 VND/USD (buying) and 23,795 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from September 12-16, the reference exchange rate was adjusted down on the first two days but up on the rest of the week. It ended the week up 30 VND./.