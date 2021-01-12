Reference exchange rate up 13 VND
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,140 VND per USD on January 12, up 13 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,833 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,446 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at some commercial banks slightly fluctuated.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,950 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,160 VND/USD, unchanged from January 11.
Meanwhile, BIDV kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 22,970 VND/USD, down 10 VND, and the selling rate at 23,170 VND/USD, up 10 VND.
The rates at Vietinbank are kept unchanged from January 11 at 22,923 VND/USD (buying) and 23,158 VND/USD (selling)./.