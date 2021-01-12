Business Doosan Vina exports raw fuel heating equipment to Thailand The Doosan Heavy Industries Vietnam Company (Doosan Vina) on January 11 exported 2,195 tonnes of raw fuel heating equipment to Thailand under a project it had signed with JNK Heaters of the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Business State capital management commission completes tasks for 2020 The Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) has completed the settlement of 233 out of 259 cases transferred from ministries, including 44 handled in 2020, heard a conference in Hanoi on January 11.

Business Resolution on switching investment format of North-South Expressway’s component projects adopted With 100 percent of votes, members of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on January 11 adopted a resolution on the switching of investment format of some component projects on the Eastern North-South Expressway project in the 2017-20 period, which failed to find investors through biddings.

Business Vietnam prepares best conditions to spur economic growth: forum Vietnam has prepared the best conditions to spur its economic growth as the global economy is grappling with the severe impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts have said.