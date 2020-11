Business Dak Lak, Saint Petersburg explore chances for investment links A teleconference between the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak and Saint Petersburg city of Russia was held on November 19 to explore investment cooperation chances between the two sides.

Business Vietnamese dong to strengthen in 2021: VNDirect Securities The Vietnamese dong will remain stable for the rest of the year but may appreciate by 0.5 percent in 2021, VNDirect Securities Corp forecast.

Business Vietnam to be one of fastest-growing economies in 2021: Moody's Analytics Moody's Analytics, a unit of Moody’s Corporation, has forecast Vietnam, together with China and Hong Kong (China), would see the fastest growth in 2021, thus making the Asia-Pacific region lead the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Vietnamese chocolate products have chance to enter global market There is an opportunity for Vietnamese chocolate to become a niche player in the world market with a brand of unique flavoured cocoa, according to the Belgian ambassador to Vietnam.