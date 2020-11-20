Reference exchange rate up 15 VND on November 20
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,179 VND per USD on November 20, up 15 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,874 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,484 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks were kept unchanged from November 19.
At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, unchanged from the previous day.
BIDV also kept the rates unchanged, at 23,090 VND/USD (buying) and 23,270 VND/USD (selling)./.