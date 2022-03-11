Business Ministry urges for intensified monitoring of fuel trade nationwide The Ministry of Industry and Trade has asked authorities of cities and provinces nationwide to step up checks and monitoring of oil and gas trade as the ongoing ups and downs of the global fuel market are having major impacts on the domestic supply and prices.

Business Vietnamese firms urged to expand ties with Japanese investors amid new trends Domestic firms should consider expanding partnerships with Japan in new areas like smart city and startup incubation, suggested Dr. Vo Tri Thanh, Director of the Institute of Branding and Competition Strategy.

Business Industrial real estate market bouncing back with mega projects The industrial real estate market, frozen over the past two quarters by the COVID-19 pandemic, is bouncing back with new and expanded projects.

Business Vietnamese Embassy in Italy supports settlement of suspected cashew nut export scam The Vietnamese Embassy in Italy is actively seeking ways to support the settlement of a suspected scam related to 100 containers of cashew nuts exported the European country.