Reference exchange rate up 2 VND on March 11
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,164 VND/USD on March 11, up 2 VND from the previous day.
The daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar is set at 23,164 VND/USD on March 11. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,164 VND/USD on March 11, up 2 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,858 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,469 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,670 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,980 VND/USD, unchanged from March 10.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 22,700 VND/USD (buying) and 22,980 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from March 7-11, the daily reference exchange rate followed an upward trend in the first three days, turned around to drop on Thursday and stayed unchanged on Friday. It ended the week up 5 VND from Monday./.