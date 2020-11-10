Reference exchange rate up 2 VND on November 10
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,182 VND per USD on November 10, up 2 VND from the previous day.
State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate at 23,182 VND per USD on November 10 (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,182 VND per USD on November 10, up 2 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,877 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,486 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:25am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both unchanged from the previous day.
BIDV kept both rates unchanged from November 9, listing at 23,090 VND/USD (buying) and 23,270 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, Techcombank raised both rates by 2 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,067 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,267 VND/USD./.