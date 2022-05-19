Reference exchange rate up 2 VND
Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,142 VND/USD on May 19, up 2 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,836 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,447 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at some commercial banks slightly rose.
At 8:30 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,005 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,285 VND/USD, both up 5 VND compared to the closuring rates on May 18.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank also adjusted both rates up by 5 VND compared to the closuring rates on the previous day, listing at 22,975 VND/USD (buying) and 23,285 VND/USD (selling)./.