Reference exchange rate up 20 VND on September 8
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,281 VND/USD on September 8. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,281 VND/USD on September 8, up 20 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,979 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,582 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks increased.
At 8:33am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,460 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,740 VND/USD, both up 20 VND from the end of transactions on September 7.
Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,430 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,740 VND/USD, the same as the closing rates on September 7./.