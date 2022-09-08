Business Odd-lot trading applied on HoSE in mid-September To meet investors’ demand for odd-lot trading on the stock market, in recent years, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) has coordinated with FPT Information System to upgrade and test the market with odd-lot trading functions, according to the exchange.

Business Vietnam needs laws for sustainable energy development The absence of laws on energy and in particular renewable energy is causing an imbalance between the stages of production, transmission and consumption of coal-fired power, solar power, and wind power in Vietnam.

Business Hai Phong eyes tourism development through digital transformation The northern port city of Hai Phong is looking to take advantage of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) to create a breakthrough for tourism.

Business Domestic instant noodle consumption growing 20% annually Vietnam passed the Republic of Korea (RoK) to lead the consumption per capita of instant noodles in the world in 2021, according to the World Instant Noodles Association (WINA).