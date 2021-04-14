The daily reference exchange rate was set at 23,217 VND per USD on April 14 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,217 VND per USD on April 14, up 3 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,913 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,522 VND/USD.

The rates listed at commercial banks saw slight changes.

At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,950 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,160 VND/USD, unchanged from April 13.

BIDV raised both rates by 5 VND, listing the buying rate at 22,975 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,175 VND/USD.

Meanwhile, Vietinbank added 7 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,925 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,175 VND/USD./.