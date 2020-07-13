The daily reference exchange rate was set at 23,220 VND per USD on July 13 (Photo: VNA)

– The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,220 VND per USD on July 13, up 4 VND from the last working day of the previous week (July 10).With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,916 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,526 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks remained stable.At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both unchanged from July 10.BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 23,090 VND/USD and 23,270 VND/USD.Similarly, Techcombank maintained the buying rate at 23,075 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,275 VND/USD, the same as on July 10.During the week from July 6 to 10, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted down for the first three and last days and up on Thursday. It ended the week 11 VND lower than on Monday.The rates listed at commercial banks fluctuated but also ended the week lower than on Monday./.