Reference exchange rate up 5 VND
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,151 VND/USD on March 29, up 5 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,846 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,446 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks saw increases.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,705 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,015 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from March 28.
Meanwhile, BIDV kept both rates unchanged at 22,730 VND/USD (buying) and 23,010 VND/USD (selling)./.