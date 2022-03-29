Business Construction of bridge spanning Hau River begins Construction of Chau Doc bridge which connects Kien Giang province’s Chau Doc city and Dong Thap province’s Tan Chau town started on March 28.

Business HCM City Economic Forum to take place next month The Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum 2022 will take place from April 14-16 under the theme of “Digital economy: Driving force for growth and development of Ho Chi Minh City in future”.

Business Vietnam gains significant outcomes in developing market economy: Study A recent study found that Vietnam has obtained many significant outcomes in developing a market-oriented economy over the past 35 years.