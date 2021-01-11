Reference exchange rate up 6 VND at week’s beginning hinh anh 1The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,127 VND per USD on January 11 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,127 VND per USD on January 11, up 6 VND from the last working day of previous week (January 8).

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,820 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,433 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at some commercial banks either stayed unchanged or saw only slight adjustments.

At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,950 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,160 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from January 8.

Meanwhile, BIDV kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 22,980 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,160 VND/USD.

Similarly, the rates at Vietinbank remain unchanged from January 8 at 22,923 VND/USD (buying) and 23,158 VND/USD (selling).

During the week from January 4-8, the daily reference exchange rate fluctuated variably, but ending the week 10 VND lower than at the week’s beginning./.
VNA