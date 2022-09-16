Business Vietnam Airlines, China Southern Airlines seal comprehensive cooperation deal Vietnam Airlines and China Southern Airlines have signed an agreement on comprehensive cooperation in all areas, including commerce, services, and techniques to improve flight experience of and bring outstanding value to their passengers.

Business Huge potential for Vietnam-Indonesia trade, investment: workshop There remains room to advance trade and investment cooperation between Vietnam and Indonesia, with the latter being a potential export market of the former in the ASEAN region, according to speakers at a workshop held in Ho Chi Minh City on September 15.

Business Vietnamese farm produce seek to conquer Netherlands, Northern Europe A forum was held in Hanoi on September 15 to boost farm produce consumption connectivity in the Netherlands and Northern Europe.

Business Medical-pharmaceutical, beauty products exhibitions open in HCM City The 17th International Exhibition on Products, Equipment, and Supplies for Medical, Pharmaceutical, Hospital and Rehabilitation, Pharmedi Vietnam 2022, opened in Ho Chi Minh City on September 14 with more than 350 exhibitors having 400 booths.