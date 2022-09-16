Reference exchange rate up 6 VND on September 16
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,283 VND/USD on September 16, up 5 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,283 VND/USD on September 16, up 5 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,980 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,585 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks showed an upward trend.
BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,460 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,740 VND/USD, both up 5 VND from September 15.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 23,430 VND/USD (buying) and 23,740 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from September 12-16, the reference exchange rate was adjusted down on the first two days but up on the rest of the week. It ended the week up 30 VND./.