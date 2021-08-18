Reference exchange rate up 6 VND
Illustrative image (Photo: cafef)
Hanoi, (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,164 VND/USD on August 18, up 6 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of /- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 23,859 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,469 VND/USD.
The rates listed at commercial banks all dropped in the morning.
At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,700 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,930 VND/USD, down 10 VND from August 17.
BIDV also cut 10 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,730 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 22,930 VND/USD./.