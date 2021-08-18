Business Transport Ministry directs to ease operation of seaports amid pandemic The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has asked provincial and municipal authorities to ease the travel of labourers at seaports so as to avoid the disruption of production and supply chains amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Over 10,000 Australian consumers to taste Vietnamese rice A promotion programme titled ‘Viet Nam, Land of World’s Best Rice’ will present 10,000 bags of Vietnam’s Ban Mai Cung Dinh rice to consumers in Australia.

Business Steel prices hit new high after a series of rapid increases Steel prices have hit a new high after a series of rapid increases from May through June 2021 when they increased by more than 50 percent compared to the beginning of the year.

Business Vietnam strives to keep CPI growth low by end of 2021 Vietnam looks to maintain Consumer Price Index (CPI) growth lower than 1 percent a month during the last quarter of 2021 in an effort to keep inflation under the 4 percent target for the year, heard a recent meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai and the National Pricing Management Committee in Hanoi.