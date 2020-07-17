Reference exchange rate up 9 VND on July 17
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
Hanoi, July 17 (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,235 VND per USD on July 17, up 9 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,932 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,537 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks increased.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,080 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,290 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from the same time on July 16.
BIDV increased both rates by 30 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,120 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,300 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Techcombank kept both rates unchanged, at 23,076 VND/USD and 23,276 VND/USD, respectively./.