Reference exchange rate up 9 VND on July 17 hinh anh 1Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

Hanoi, July 17 (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,235 VND per USD on July 17, up 9 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of  +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,932 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,537 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at commercial banks increased.

At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,080 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,290 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from the same time on July 16.

BIDV increased both rates by 30 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,120 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,300 VND/USD.

Meanwhile, Techcombank kept both rates unchanged, at 23,076 VND/USD and 23,276 VND/USD, respectively./.
VNA