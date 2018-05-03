Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

The State Bank of Vietnam continued to increase the reference exchange rate on May 3, setting the rate at 22,557 VND/USD, up 9 VND from the previous day.With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,250 VND/USD and the floor rate 21,806 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at major commercial banks saw light fluctuations compared to May 2.Vietcombank cut both rates by 10 VND, listing the buying rate at 22,725 VND/USD (buying) and 22,795 VND/USD (selling).BIDV maintained the same rates as on May 2, with the buying rate standing at 22,730 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,800 VND/USD.The rates at Vietinbank went down by 1 VND, with the greenback being bought at 22,725 VND/USD and sold at 22,795 VND/USD.-VNA