Business Banks expect credit growth extension Many commercial banks are proposing the central bank to extend credit growth limits as they have nearly reached the allowed threshold.

Business Domestic businesses urged to boost export of medical supplies To capitalise on the global demand for medical protective equipment, Vietnamese companies need to proactively study markets, demand and quality standards, experts have said.

Business Vietnam’s beer market expects big changes in 2020 Vietnam’s beer market is forecast to see big opportunities this year, as the country has always been held great potential for domestic and foreign beer enterprises. Fierce competition is incoming, as more foreign brands are looking to tap the market.

Business Production recovery strategy post-COVID-19 The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Vietnam’s production is clearly evident in each specific industry. The country, however, has also been presented with many golden opportunities as it restores and restarts its economy.