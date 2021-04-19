Illustrative image (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 4,952 within one day to 1,609,300, with the death toll increasing by 143 to 43,567, the Health Ministry said on April 19.



According to the ministry, 6,349 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,461,414.

The pandemic has spread to all 34 provinces of Indonesia.

The same day, the Philippine Department of Health (DOH) reported 9,628 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 945,745.



The death toll climbed to 16,048 after 88 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.



The Philippines, which has a population of about 110 million, has tested over 10 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.



Rabindra Abeyasinghe, the World Health Organization (WHO) country representative to the Philippines, urged high-income countries to share the COVID-19 vaccines with developing countries like the Philippines.



Meanwhile, the Health Ministry of Malaysia reported 2,078 new COVID-19 infections on April 19, bringing the national total to 377,132.

Eight more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 1,386.



Another 1,402 patients were released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 355,224 or 94.2 percent of all cases./.







