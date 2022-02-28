Reliefs delivered to children orphaned by COVID-19 in HCM City
Some 170 relief packages, worth 270 million VND (11,830 USD) in total, were given to children orphaned by COVID-19 in Ho Chi Minh City in the programme “Sharing love and hope” held by the municipal People’s Council chapter in Thu Duc city.
HCM City (VNA) – Some 170 relief packages, worth 270 million VND (11,830 USD) in total, were given to children orphaned by COVID-19 in Ho Chi Minh City in the programme "Sharing love and hope" held by the municipal People's Council chapter in Thu Duc city.
Addressing the February 27 event, Cao Thanh Binh, head of the socio-economic committee of the HCM City People’s Council, said children was the most vulnerable during the fourth wave of COVID-19 that struck HCM City last year. Many children had lost a parent or both to COVID-19, or been without caregivers because their parent(s) contracted COVID-19 and must go into treatment or quarantine, he said.
Becoming orphans adversely affects children’s physical and mental development, Binh noted, adding that they will be at a great disadvantage when it comes to living and studying conditions.
The entire society needs to join hands to care for them and help them overcome difficulties, he emphasised.
Similar charitable events are scheduled to take place in other parts of HCM City throughout 2022.
So far, more than 800 million VND has been spent to deliver relief to factory workers, poor households and children hit by the pandemic as part of the programme. Impoverished people, especially senior residents, have also received free health check-ups and medicine./.