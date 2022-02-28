Society Czech forum opens up study opportunities for Vietnamese youths The Vietnam Youth and Students Association, in collaboration with the Vietnamese Students Association in the Czech Republic, recently held the Study in Czech Republic Forum 2022, opening up learning opportunities for young Vietnamese people.

Society Prime Minister lauds medical workers’ dedication to public health Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 27 expressed the Party and State’s gratitude to health workers nationwide for their dedication to public health.

Society HCM City to pilot electric bus services within this quarter The first electric-bus route in Ho Chi Minh City is scheduled to open within the first quarter of this year, according to the municipal Department of Transport.