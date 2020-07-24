Remains of soldiers reburied in Binh Phuoc
Authorities in the southern province of Binh Phuoc held a ceremony on July 24 at the province’s martyr’s cemetery to rebury ten sets of remains of soldiers who laid down their lives during wartime.
At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Tuyet Minh expressed her gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh, Party leaders, martyrs and people who fought for national independence and re-unification.
She noted that Binh Phuoc has a total of 364 Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, 22 of whom are still alive. There are nearly 5,800 families of martyrs, 3,900 wounded soldiers, and 12,000 revolution contributors.
In the 2019-2020 dry season, despite the impact of COVID-19, the province repatriated nine sets of remains from Cambodia and another in its own Bu Dop district. None have been identified.
The martyr’s cemetery in Binh Phuoc is the resting place of nearly 4,300 martyrs, of which in excess of 2,700 were brought home from Cambodia./.
