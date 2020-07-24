Society Thai Nguyen launches blood donation drive A blood donation drive kicked off in the northern province of Thai Nguyen on July 24, with the aim of collecting at least 1,150 units of blood.

Society 270 Vietnamese brought home from Africa, Europe Close to 270 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Africa and the Europe on a repatriation flight of the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on July 23 – 24.

Society Corruption hinders fight against smuggling, trade fraud Crimes relating to smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods were still a big problem due to irresponsibility, loose management and corrupted State employees, said Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh.