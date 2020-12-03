Business New technology tools improve auditing efficiency The fourth Industrial Revolution has basically changed audit methods by applying advanced technologies such as digital signature, digitalisation, and audit data processing software.

Business Korean firms in Vietnam can reap FTAs benefits Korean businesses investing in Vietnam can capitalise on preferential treatment under free trade agreements (FTAs) that Vietnam has signed to boost exports, an official has said.

Business Vietnam ranks first in SEA in primary student learning outcomes Vietnam ranks first among Southeast Asian countries in terms of primary school student learning outcomes under the Southeast Asia Primary Learning Metrics programme.

Business Vietnam speeds up disbursement of public funds Disbursement of public funds in the first 10 months met 68 percent of the year’s target, nearly 14 percentage points higher than the same period last year.