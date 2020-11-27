According to experts, as Vietnam continues to improve its position and prestige in the international arena, the overseas Vietnamese community is also growing both in size and scale.

Total remittances to Vietnam have surpassed 71 billion USD in the 2015-2020 period at an average annual growth of 6 percent, helping improve Vietnam’s balance of payment and increase its foreign exchange reserve.

As of October, the diaspora had invested in 362 FDI projects in with a total registered capital of 1.6 billion USD. Overseas Vietnamese returning to the country have also established many large businesses, creating jobs, transferring technology and contributing to the socio-economic development of the nation./.

VNA