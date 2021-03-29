Reports on State President, Government’s performance under discussion
The National Assembly (NA) is looking into the State President and the Government’s reports on their performance during the 2016-2021 tenure on March 29, part of the ongoing 11th session in Hanoi.
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong delivers the report on the President's performance during 2016-2021 at the opening sitting of the NA's 11th session on March 24 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) is looking into the State President and the Government’s reports on their performance during the 2016-2021 tenure on March 29, part of the ongoing 11th session in Hanoi.
At the session’s opening sitting on March 24, State President Nguyen Phu Trong delivered a report on the performance of the President in 2016-2021, noting that the State leader’s performance outcomes have made important contributions to bringing into play the patriotic tradition, the will, and the strength of the great national solidarity; stepping up the building of a pure and strong Party and political system; continuing to comprehensively and uniformly promote “Doi moi” (Renewal); effectively handling national issues and pressing problems in society; improving people’s material and spiritual lives; boosting judicial and administrative reforms; enhancing defence and security capacity to firmly safeguard the country’s independence, sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, and maritime sovereignty; and fostering Vietnam’s foreign relations, international integration, and stature in the region and the world.
The Government’s report on the five-year performance noted that closely following the Party and the NA’s resolutions and developments in reality, in the motto of being “a development-facilitating and incorruptible Government that acts drastically to serve the people”, the Government and the Prime Minister have focused on directing all-level authorities and sectors to take drastic, uniform, and effective moves to carry out the tasks and solutions and achieve the targets set for all areas. They have mobilised the engagement of the entire political system, as well as the solidarity and joint efforts of the whole Party, people, army, and business community.
The Government has paid attention to perfecting mechanisms and policies to create breakthroughs in development, made exerted efforts to tackles difficulties and obstacles facing people and enterprises for an optimal business climate, thereby promoting socio-economic development in the short term and providing a foundation for fast and sustainable development in the long run.
Particularly, the report noted, facing complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire Party, people, and army have stayed unanimous and determined to realise the twin targets of effectively fighting against the outbreak and recovering and boosting socio-economic development.
The plenary discussion on March 29 is broadcast live on television and radio./.