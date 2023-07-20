Requiem held for Vietnamese martyrs in Laos on July 20 (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – A requiem was held in Luang Prabang, Laos, on July 20 for Vietnamese and Lao martyrs who laid down their lives in Laos for the national liberation and the international missions of the two neighboring countries, on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27, 1947-2023).

Speaking at the vent, Luang Prabang Deputy Governor Soukan Bounnhong praised the great merit and sacrifice by Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts in Laos in the past time.

More than half a century ago, tens of thousands of Vietnamese officials and soldiers came to help the Lao people fight for independence, freedom and happiness, contributing to creating special relationship between the two countries today, he highlighted.

Chairman of the Laos - Vietnam Friendship Association Soukan Bounnhong affirmed that generations of the Lao people will always be grateful for invaluable contributions by Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts in Laos and committed to continuing to educate the young generations to treasure and nurture the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries./.