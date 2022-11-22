Resolution on UN-ASEAN cooperation passed
Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, chairs a UN General Assembly session (Photo: VNA)New York (VNA) – The United Nations (UN) General Assembly on November 21 adopted by consensus a resolution on the UN-ASEAN cooperation, on the occasion of the 55th founding anniversary of the ASEAN and the 11-year comprehensive partnership between the two organisations.
The resolution, which has been approved in every two years since 2002, is co-sponsored by 115 UN members. It aims to affirm and promote the partnership between the two organisations.
The resolution highlights the sound relationship between the two sides and the major achievements of the association, as well as the progress of cooperation and the Plan of Action on the Joint Declaration on Comprehensive Partnership between them in the past two years.
The outstanding efforts mentioned in the resolution include the second ASEAN Women Leaders’ Summit in October 2022, the implementation of the Hanoi Declaration on Strengthening Social Work Towards Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN Community, cooperation within the network of peacekeeping centres, and collaboration in responding to and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic as well as promoting preventive diplomacy, preventing conflicts and building trust.
The resolution also affirms that the UN and ASEAN will continue to enhance cooperation and share experience in many important areas in the time to come, including sustainable development, strengthening dialogue on regional and global security issues such as conflict prevention, preventive diplomacy, disarmament and so on.
Introducing the draft resolution, Ambassador Sovann Ke, Permanent Representative of Cambodia to the UN, highlighted the central role of the ASEAN in the region and its contributions to common efforts to safeguard peace, security, stability and sustainable development of the international community.
He also underlined the significance of cooperation between the ASEAN and the UN, with the organisation of the 12th UN-ASEAN Summit in November 2022 and the implementation of the joint Action Plan for the 2021-2025 period./.
