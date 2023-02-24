Business Vietnam, Germany joint committee discusses economic cooperation The second meeting of the Vietnam-Germany Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation took place at the headquarters of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action in Berlin on February 23.

Business Project helps expand sales on transnational e-commerce channels There is ample room for Vietnam to boost export and direct distribution of goods in foreign retail systems, heard a conference recently held by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Travel Hai Phong works towards target of luring 7.5 million visitors in 2023 The northern port city of Hai Phong will strive to welcome 7.5 million visitors in 2023 by strengthening connectivity with domestic and foreign localities in developing tourism products to meet the demand from major markets.