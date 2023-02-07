Vietnam Airlines to fully restore flight network to China
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - National flag Vietnam Airlines will resume five more routes between Vietnam and China in March and April, meaning nine out of its 10 routes to the destination are back to operation after the pandemic.
In March, its flights between Hanoi and Beijing will resume with a frequency of three flights a week. Meanwhile, the carrier will increase the weekly frequency of flights linking Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam to Guangzhou and Shanghai of China to four from the current one to two flights.
From April, Vietnam Airlines will reopen four routes between Da Nang and China’s Guangzhou, Shanghai and Chengdu as well as between Hanoi and Chengdu. The routes will operate two flights a week to provide service between the two communities.
In addition, from September, the airline plans to operate the wide-body aircraft Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 on its routes between Hanoi and Beijing; and between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and Shanghai.
With the optimistic scenario that China continues to ease related procedures and demand recovers well, Vietnam Airlines expects the number of passengers flying between the two countries this year to reach about 80% of the 8.1 million recorded in 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic./.