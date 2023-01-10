Business VinFast delivers over 4,000 electric cars in December The VinFast Trading and Service Limited Liability Company, a subsidiary automaker of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, handed over 4,278 electric vehicles (EVs) to its customers last December, seven times higher than that of the previous month.

Business State Capital Investment Corporation’s profit rises 91% The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) on January 10 reported that its after-tax profit in 2022 reached over 6.83 trillion VND (291.5 million USD), 91% higher than the yearly plan.

Business Vietnam highly potential market for Korean firms Vietnam is now considered a highly potential market for businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK) which have dominated some sectors in the Southeast Asian nation.

Business Quality key for Vietnamese longan to Japanese market: expert Vietnam should maintain high quality of its farm produce, especially longan, to clinch its position in the Japanese market, according to Vietnamese Trade Councillor in Japan Ta Duc Minh.