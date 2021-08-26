Retail petrol prices fall sharply after adjustments
Retail petrol prices have reduced sharply from 3pm on August 26 following the latest review by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.
Accordingly, the price of E5RON92 bio-fuel fell 607 VND to 19,891 VND (0.87 USD) per litre at a maximum, and that of RON95 was also down 550 VND to 21,131 VND per litre.
Diesel 0.05S and kerosene are now sold at 15,667 VND and 14,762 VND per litre, down by 506 VND and 417 VND, respectively.
Meanwhile, the price of Mazut 180CST was cut by 350 VND to 15.055 VND per kilo.
The two ministries reported that the prices of petrol and oil on the global market have been reduced for 15 days between 4.1 percent and 6.31 percent.
Amid complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in southern localities, the ministries have continuously used the price stabilizing fund at a high level to support people and businesses./.