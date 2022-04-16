Videos Phu Quoc strives to boost post-pandemic recovery The city of Phu Quoc is doing everything possible to unleash its potential and boost socio-economic recovery this year despite lingering COVID-19 impacts.

Business Wood industry fosters chief information officers to speed up digital transformation The National Private Economic Development Research Board and the Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of Ho Chi Minh City have launched an initiative to develop a chief information officer network for the wood and wood processing industry to foster its digital transformation.

Business National power development plan VIII targets drastic CO2 emissions reduction The latest draft National Power Development Plan for the 2021 - 2030 period, with a vision to 2045 (PDP VIII) has made drastic reduction of CO2 emissions with no new coal-fired power plants to be built in the planning period, and with the switch from coal and natural gas to biomass, ammonia, and hydrogen, according to Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An.

Business Hai Phong seeks to receive more investments from RoK An investment promotion conference with businesses of the Republic of Korea (RoK) was held in the northern port city of Hai Phong on April 15.